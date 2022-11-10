Daily Times

Dollar rate in Pakistan today – 10 Nov 2022, other currencies

Following the resumption of interbank trading on Thursday, the US dollar lost another 40 paisas.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225.5 to Rs227.75.

On the last trading day which was Tuesday as Wednesday was a public holiday, the US dollar closed at Rs221.65 after losing just one paisa in value.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
10Nov22 PKR 221.5 PKR 222
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89
EUR  Euro EUR 234 236
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.53
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.7 65.3
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 268 270.5

