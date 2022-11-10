Dollar rate in Pakistan today – 10 Nov 2022, other currencies

Following the resumption of interbank trading on Thursday, the US dollar lost another 40 paisas.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs221.5 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225.5 to Rs227.75.

On the last trading day which was Tuesday as Wednesday was a public holiday, the US dollar closed at Rs221.65 after losing just one paisa in value.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan