Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 10 November 2022

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs153,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 131,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 120,403 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 140,432. The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 153,250 PKR 1,800 Karachi PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Islamabad PKR 153,300 PKR 1,800 Peshawar PKR 153,340 PKR 1,800 Quetta PKR 153,390 PKR 1,800 Sialkot PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Attock PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Gujranwala PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Jehlum PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Multan PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Bahawalpur PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Gujrat PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Nawabshah PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Chakwal PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Hyderabad PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Nowshehra PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Sargodha PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Faisalabad PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800 Mirpur PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800