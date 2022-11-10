Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, November 10, 2022


,

Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 10 November 2022

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs153,200 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 131,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 120,403 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 140,432.

The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 153,250 PKR 1,800
Karachi PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Islamabad PKR 153,300 PKR 1,800
Peshawar PKR 153,340 PKR 1,800
Quetta PKR 153,390 PKR 1,800
Sialkot PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Attock PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Gujranwala PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Jehlum PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Multan PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Bahawalpur PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Gujrat PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Nawabshah PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Chakwal PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Hyderabad PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Nowshehra PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Sargodha PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Faisalabad PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800
Mirpur PKR 153,200 PKR 1,800

Submit a Comment