Three newly-elevated SC judges to take oath on Friday

Three newly-elevated judges of the Supreme Court will be taking their oaths on November 11(Friday) after President Arif Alvi approved their names.

President Arif Hussain Alvi on Wednesday signed the summary recommending to elevate three judges to the Supreme Court under Article 175A of the Constitution including Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Syed Azhar Rizvi.

According to the Federal law Ministry, the judges of the apex court besides Islamabad High Court’s new chief justice Amir Farooq will take the oath of office on November 11 (Friday).

Last month, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended the elevation of the aforementioned judges to the SC.

A meeting of the JCP was held at the SC, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial. It was learnt that the commission, after thorough deliberations, approved the names of Justice Minallah, Justice Waheed, and Justice Syed Rizvi, for their elevation to the Supreme Court.