Jos Buttler, the captain of England said that We will ensure Pakistan vs India finale doesn’t happen.

Pakistan and New zealand both teams are aiming for a spot in the championship match as Pakistan takes on New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Aiming for the championship match as well, England and India will compete in the second semifinal game on Thursday in Adelaide.

One of the most watched matches in cricket history, Pakistan vs. India in the final, is what fans and supporters, especially cricketers, are hoping for.

Jos Buttler, the captain of England, stated at a news conference that they do not want such a concept to become a reality.

“Look, we certainly don’t want to see an India and Pakistan final. So we will try and do everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Buttler in a pre-match press conference.

If we look at the past, Green Shirts and Kiwis have clashed six times in the T20 World Cup history so far. Pakistan triumphed in four matches, while New Zealand managed to win two.

It will feel like déjà vu when Pakistan take on New Zealand today. Thirty years ago, they sneaked into the semi-finals of the 1992 World Cup down under despite all odds and then stunned a rampaging New Zealand side in the semi-finals before winning the coveted crown.

Most Pakistani supporters believe history would repeat itself today.

One can ask if an England vs. Pakistan final can be anticipated given Pakistan’s greater weight in the equation and Buttlers’ determination to annihilate India in the second.