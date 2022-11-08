Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to co-chair with Norwegian counterpart COP27’s roundtable on climate change today.

PM will co-chair an important roundtable with his Norwegian counterpart on the theme “Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities” here on Tuesday, the PM Office said.

On the second day of the high-level segment of the Conference of Parties COP 27’s, the prime minister will highlight Pakistan’s viewpoint on addressing the challenge of climate change.

Shehbaz Sharif, who arrived in Egypt’s resort city on Sunday to participate in the 70th session of COP27, will also join the important meeting jointly hosted by the German chancellor and the president of Ghana titled “Scaling Up Action and Support on Loss and Damage – Global Shield Against Climate Risk”. On the sidelines of the conference, the prime minister will hold interactions with world leaders.

Pakistan seeks world assistance to cope with challenges, says FM Bilawal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan faced serious damage, primarily as a result of the severe flooding brought on by climate change this year. He urged the international community to assist Pakistan while the government deals with a variety of difficulties.

Speaking to a US news channel on Monday, the minister said that the world has to address the issues caused by climate change.

It was the shared responsibility of the global community to find solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change, he added.

He continued saying that Pakistan saw the most severe flooding this year, and he added that combating global climate change is a difficult task. Pakistan is one of the nations impacted by climate change.

He said Pakistan contributed less than one percent of the global carbon footprint. However, it was the 8th most stressed country on the planet, which is an incredible injustice to the country, he stressed.

“We bear the brunt of the damages caused by climate change,” he explained.