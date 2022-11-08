Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Pakistan faced serious damage, primarily as a result of the severe flooding brought on by climate change this year. He urged the international community to assist Pakistan while the government deals with a variety of difficulties.

Speaking to a US news channel on Monday, the minister said that the world has to address the issues caused by climate change.

It was the shared responsibility of the global community to find solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change, he added.

He continued saying that Pakistan saw the most severe flooding this year, and he added that combating global climate change is a difficult task. Pakistan is one of the nations impacted by climate change.

He said Pakistan contributed less than one percent of the global carbon footprint. However, it was the 8th most stressed country on the planet, which is an incredible injustice to the country, he stressed.

“We bear the brunt of the damages caused by climate change,” he explained.

Following the flood, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Pakistan and appealed to the world for assistance to the flood victims, he said.

The foreign minister also mentioned the Ukraine war, saying that the Ukraine crisis had an effect on the economy of Pakistan. He emphasized that the Pakistani prime minister’s trip to Russia had been misconstrued.

“Pakistan, across the political divide, has decided to stay neutral in this conflict. We don’t want to be dragged into yet another conflict. We have so many devastating issues back home to deal with,” he added.

It is irrelevant what went wrong in the Ukraine war, he said. As a result of the Ukraine war, Pakistan faces food security issues and increased fuel prices, he said.

He said that he condemned the attempt on Imran Khan’s life in unequivocal terms. “There absolutely needs to be a free, fair and impartial investigation that brings the facts forward,” he said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan has won the anti-terrorism war. A stable Afghanistan is essential for the security and progress of the entire region, he noted.

According to Bilawal, everyone agrees that the crisis in Ukraine should end so that the world can focus on the existential risks to the human race. This subject should bring everyone together so that climate change may be addressed.