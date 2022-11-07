Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed the schedule of its long march again and now it will resume on Thursday instead of Tuesday.

This is the third time that the party has changed the date of the march. First, the party decided to resume the long march on Tuesday, but later changed the date to Wednesday, November 9.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The meeting was held to review preparations made for the march and supervise the security arrangements following the Wazirabad incident.

While speaking to journalists PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the party’s long march will be resumed on Thursday (November 10), instead of Wednesday.

The national cricket team will face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday which has compelled the PTI leaders to change the long march resumption date from Wednesday to Thursday.