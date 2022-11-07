Rawalpindi announces two holidays for educational institutions

The civil administration of district Rawalpindi has announced two holidays for all educational institutions on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the city. According to a notification, all public and private schools and colleges would remain closed on November 8 and 9. The district administration spokesman informed that due to prevailing law and order situation of the country the competent authority has decided that all educational institutions (Government as well as private) situated within Tehsil Rawalpindi would remain closed for two days, Nov 8 & 9. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has again delayed the resumption of the long march for one day that was supposed to resume from Tuesday. According to the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, the party’s long march to Islamabad will resume on Wednesday at 2pm. Earlier, Chairman Imran Khan announced Sunday that his party’s long march will resume on Tuesday (November 8) from the “same place where he was shot in Wazirabad. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former premier said that he “will join the long march from Rawalpindi.” “The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days,” he said, adding: “I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people.” Imran reiterated that he holds responsible “three men for the attack” on his long march container. PTI Chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR. Imran welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to request Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate his allegations over the attack on his container during the long march. However, the Islamabad Police says that action will be taken against individuals who demonstrate in the capital without permission from the government.