Your right to know Monday, November 07, 2022


Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 7 Nov 2022, other currencies

Web Desk

The Pakistani rupee resumes its slow recovery after adding 17 paisas to its value in interbank trading.

On Monday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs222 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.5.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225.5 to Rs228.05.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING
07Nov22 PKR 222 PKR 222.5
Other Major Currencies rate as per Pakistan’s Open market:
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
CNY  China Yuan CNY 30.32 30.57
EUR  Euro EUR 231 233.25
JPY  Japanese Yen JPY 1.53 1.58
SAR  Saudi Riyal SAR 62.8 63.4
AED  U.A.E Dirham AED 64.8 65.4
GBP  UK Pound Sterling GBP 266.5 269

