Dollar rate today, USD to PKR – 7 Nov 2022, other currencies

The Pakistani rupee resumes its slow recovery after adding 17 paisas to its value in interbank trading.

On Monday, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), USD to PKR buying exchange rate was Rs222 as per Pakistan’s Interbank’ and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar was PKR 222.5.

While, in the ‘open market’, the US dollar was traded between Rs225.5 to Rs228.05.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan