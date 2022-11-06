Kinnaird College is raising awareness for fashion sustainability

Kinnaird Center for Learning and Cultural Development (KCLCD), Kinnaird College organized a unique thematic fashion show entitled “RECYCLE, REUSE & RETHINK”. Held at amphitheatre, the fashion show highlighted the message of environment sustainability as students showcased the outfits, costumes and enriched ornaments produced from the papers, old clothes, scarfs, bottle caps and other related materials.

The young designers received warm applause from the faculty members and students as they present a beautiful collection of innovative designs, distinctive ideas and impactful demonstration. It is pertinent to mention that the collection was so real that it was able to be used in daily routine life as well. Dr. Rukhsana David principal Kinnaird College acknowledged the creative collection of the young designers and expressed that amazing art work was real reflection of our talented youth. She stressed that aim of the fashion show was to raise awareness about climate change and act as an agent

To take serious actions to save our earth and safeguard the environment sustainability and students showcased this important message through a brilliant thematic collection.

Such activities raise the confidence of the young students as they not only produce the beautiful collection of dresses but also presents it by themselves as models to raise awareness said by Maha Jamil director KCLCD. She said the basic idea was how we create fashion accessories and having less impact on environment and students excelled in their maiden fashion show on Recycling.

Environment sustainability and climate changes are alarming issues for the whole world and we at Kinnaird College are playing our active role in nourishing the youth minds about its devastating impacts. We have organized various seminars, workshops and activities to raise an awareness and this fashion show was recent segment of large program, said by the Rizwan Anwar UN Global Youth Ambassador on Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that “RECYCLE, REUSE & RETHINK” is a broader concept and we are inculcating this environment friendly approach and practices in our students.