The administration of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has petitioned the Islamabad High Court to dismiss the PTI’s request for permission to stage a public rally/sit-in in the federal capital.

In a miscellaneous plea submitted in the IHC, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Khan Jadoon pleaded with the court to dismiss the PTI’s request for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to stage its rally/sit-in in Islamabad.

The Jahangir Khan Jadoon stated in petition that according to the reports forwarded by the security agencies, the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was in danger. And keeping in view the threat element, the administration could not allow the PTI to hold its rally or sit-in in the federal capital.

The petition further stated that in the gun attack on Imran Khan’s container, claimed one life, and several others got injured including the PTI chief.

The petition went on to say that it is feared that the religious fanatics who broke into the rally may repeat this incident.

The advocate general also reminded the court that such extremist incidents have previously taken place in Islamabad — such as the murder of former Punjab governor Salman Taseer and the assassination of former federal minister Shahbaz Bhatti.

After presenting the reasons, the advocate general said the petition of PTI seeking a place for its sit-in should be dismissed.

On Friday, the Punjab police detained two more suspects in connection to an attack on Imran Khan during his sixth day of a long march in Wazirabad

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar declared that countrywide protests will be started at 5pm on Saturday (today) for the second consecutive day.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, in their important session on Friday, decided to maintain an aggressive strategy until their demands to lodge FIR against the three people named by them and others are not met.