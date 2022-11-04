Ali Zafar and Elon Musk discuss social media strategies over Twitter poll on Monday.

The new CEO and owner of Twitter on Monday released a poll asking if the video-sharing service Vine should make a comeback. The majority chose “yes.”

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Since Vine will likely have to compete with TikTok, which gained popularity after Vine’s extinction, American YouTuber Mr. Beast thought the notion amusing. Musk, though, was being tactically when he questioned how Vine could surpass TikTok.

If you did that and actually competed with tik tok that’d be hilarious — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 31, 2022

The great ideas that Pakistani vocalist Zafar had. He listed them, wanting to rip apart the fabric of the typical likes and follows and wanting to go even further by building an entire virtual universe. “Bigger incentives for content creators. Go beyond ‘likes’ and ‘followers’. Enable them to build their own on line digital empires. A world they can create, learn and earn from. Clubs. Rooms. Likeminded people connecting, creating, auctioning, selling, monetising, sharing,” he wrote.

What could we do to make it better than TikTok? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Another important thing. Change the algorithms. A person sitting in U.S should be able to come across content being made in Japan more easily and vice versa. Tweets and content should have a much higher reach and monetisation. Companies can pay for reach, individuals can’t. — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 31, 2022

In the same Twitter thread, a user voiced wondered what was happening.

Why is he replying to Ali Zafar and Mr. Beast? https://t.co/UZUCeRglNI — Sprite (@mustbetheganja5) November 4, 2022

‘Why is he replying to Ali Zafar’, another asked.

More than a few celebrities have said that they are taking a break from or leaving the platform altogether in the wake of its new ownership. Musk has said that he wants to promote free speech on the platform and consider the reinstatement of accounts that the company previously banned, because, for example, they were spreading false information or inciting violence.

