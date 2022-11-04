Breaking: Four bullets taken out from Imran Khan’s leg

“Four bullets have been taken out from Imran Khan’s leg after surgery by a team of highly qualified surgeons at the hospital,” a source from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital told Daily Times on condition of anonymity. The former prime minister has been allowed to move and he is likely to be discharged soon, the sources added.

The attack on Imran Khan’s convoy killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped Pakistan since ‘regime change’ in April this year.

Four bullets taken out.

پی ٹی آئی کے چیئرمین اور سابق وزیر اعظم عمران خان کے جسم سے چار گولیاں نکالی گئی ہیں ۔ — KazamKhan (@presidentCPNE) November 4, 2022

The preliminary investigation revealed that the person who attacked Imran Khan is a drug addict. According to the investigation, the suspect bought 46 bullets along with the pistol. He first tried to use the roof of a mosque, however, the police did not allow him to go there due to Asr prayers. The suspect reached the site through Bypass Road, per the investigation.

Protests erupted across the country on Thursday following the assassination attempt. PTI supporters and the general public took to the streets in all major cities in anger over the cowardly attack. PTI leader Asad Umar announced a country-wide protest after Friday prayers. “The protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met,” he tweeted.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry also said that PTI has given the call for a nationwide strike after Friday prayers.

The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) has already announced to boycott courts across the province today against the assassination bid on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the PBC said lawyers will not turn up at courts today in protest. “The attack on former prime minister Imran Khan is a clear failure of institutions tasked with the dispensation of justice and security,” the statement added.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container has already been cordoned off after it became a crime scene following the attack on the former premier on Thursday. The trailer is being guarded by commandos as forensic experts comb the area.

The attack has not only been condemned by Pakistani political leaders, activists, and social media users but people from around the world have also expressed shock and concern.