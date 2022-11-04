Irving to make $500,000 donation after anti-semitism furore

NEW YORK: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will make a $500,000 donation to groups working to eradicate hate after admitting on Wednesday that a film slammed as anti-semitic which he boosted on social media had a “negative impact” on the Jewish community. Irving ignited a firestorm of controversy last week after posting a link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media. The film, based on a 2015 book of the same name, has been widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-semitic tropes. Nets owner Joe Tsai had criticised Irving’s boosting of the film. “I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai said. However Irving had steadfastly refused to apologize for his post, insisting accusations of “anti-semitism” were unfair. “The ‘antisemitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday,” Irving said on Saturday. “I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.” In a press conference on Sunday, Irving denied his posting a link to the film constituted “promoting” its views.