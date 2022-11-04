Countrywide protests erupt; shutter-down strike today

The PTI Trader’s Wing has announced a nationwide shutter-down strike today in wake of an attack on party chief Imran Khan.

Condemning the incident, Focal person Nasir Salman said attackers have crossed their red line [Imran Khan].

Earlier, protests erupted in multiple cities across the country after Imran Khan and other leaders got injured in the gun attack.

Karachi

PTI workers started demonstrations in several localities across Karachi against the gun attack on Imran Khan’s container.

Outrageous workers blocked roads of North Karachi’s Power House Chowrangi, whereas, a large number of PTI workers lodged a protest at Korangi Road.

A large number of PTI workers gathered at Nursery – Shahrea Faisal. Moreover, another track of the road from Saddar to Airport was also blocked due to the sit-in of PTI workers.

Police contingents rushed to the protest venues and started negotiations with the protestors to clear the road. Huge traffic jam was witnessed in different areas as protests started on many arterial roads in Karachi.

Protests are also being held at Five Star Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Quaidabad National Highway, Qayyumabad, Maripur, Meera Naka, Landhi, Ayesha Manzil, Native Jetty Bridge, Teen Talwar, Hino Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed Morr, Al-Asif Square, Keamari and other localities.

LAHORE

PTI workers held protest demonstrations in 10 different localities of Lahore. A large number of PTI activists reached Liberty Chowk. Another protest was organised at Murree Road.

Moreover, demonstrations were also being held at Shahdara, GPO Chowk, Babu Sabu, Shaukat Khanum Chowk, Shama Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Governor House Chowk, Dubai Chowk, Raiwind Road and Bekheywal Chowk.

FAISALABAD

In Faisalabad, a large number of protestors gathered outside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s residence. The demonstrators also blocked Jhang Road.

RAWALPINDI

PTI workers organised a protest under the leadership of Sadaqat Ali Abbasi. The demonstrators blocked GT Road at the location of Rawat.

Police and protestors came face-to-face in Rawalpindi’s Faizabad during the protest.

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed at Lal Haveli after Friday prayers. PTI leaders Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Rashid Hafeez have also announced to lodge a protest.

QUETTA

PTI protests have blocked the airport road.

MANSEHRA

PTI workers blocked the Karakorum Highway in the locality of Shinkiari UC of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mansehra district.

SKARDU

Protests were also held in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and roads were blocked on different localities. The protestors demanded the arrest of all accused involved in the gun attack on Imran Khan and PTI leaders.

MULTAN

Protests were organised on different locations in Multan. PTI workers blocked 9 Number Chowk after burning tyres on the road.

KARAK

To protest against the gun attack on Imran Khan and PTI leaders, protestors blocked Jail Chowk in Karak.

MUZAFFARABAD, AJK

PTI workers held a protest in Muzaffarabad and demanded the arrest of the attackers. PTI AJK’s general secretary demanded the government arrest the responsible for the gun attack.

JHELUM

Protests were held in three locations in the Jhelum district while protestors blocked GT Road by burning tyres and placing barriers following the sorrowful incident. Both tracks of the national highway were blocked and the protestors demanded strict action against the culprits.

Moreover, protests are also being held in Liaquatpur’s Allah Wala Chowk, Kabirwala, Shah Kot, Sargodha, Lalamusa, Bannu, Pattoki, Rawalakot, Nawabshah, Haroonabad, Sukkur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mardan, Battagram, Sadiqabad, Ferozewala, Bhakkar and others.