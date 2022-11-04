Army condemns assassination attempt on Imran Khan

The Pakistan Army on Thursday condemned the assassination attempt on former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan, the military said in a statement. The incident occurred on Day 7 of the party’s long march towards the federal capital. According to media reports, the gunman has been arrested and Imran is out of danger. The PTI chief has been hospitalised after he reportedly received multiple gunshot wounds in the leg. Chaotic scenes were seen as security personnel rushed to secure the premises after the incident occurred. “Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. “Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Mr Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident.”