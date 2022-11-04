Court extends physical remand of Dost Mazari

A judicial magistrate on Thursday extended physical remand of former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for another day in an alleged land scandal. Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk conducted the proceedings, wherein the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials produced the former deputy speaker on expiry of his two-day physical remand. The ACE prosecutor submitted that the investigations had not been completed from the former deputy speaker during the two-day remand period. He submitted that the details of recovered items had been submitted in the court. He requested the court to extend the physical remand for forensic audit of the documents and completing the investigations. However, Mazari’s counsel opposed the remand plea, saying that it was the third time that the prosecution was requesting for extension in physical remand. He questioned what the ACE officials wanted to recover from his client as all the records were available with them. He submitted that his client was made a target of political victimisation for conducting the elections of Hamza Shehbaz for the slot of chief minister Punjab. He pleaded with the court to discharge his client or send him to jail on judicial remand.