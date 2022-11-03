Pakistan to seek climate finance mobilisation at COP-27: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the country being the worst impacted due to unprecedented natural calamities would flag the urgent need to mobilise the unmet global pledge of climate finance and a dedicated loss and damage funding stream at the COP-27 international moot to be held in Egypt.

Addressing a hybrid media briefing carried out in-person and virtual, the minister briefed the journalists on the preparations of the Ministry of Climate Change to plead the case of the country at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP-27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) taking place at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

At the onset, the she presented a three-minute video titled “A Century Breaking Year” which would be displayed at COP-27 forum highlighting the scale and impact of climate disasters faced by the country with unprecedented frequency and risk to environment, habitat, ecology, human life and property. The short video depicted prolonged droughts, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), floods, recurrent heatwaves and present monsoon torrential rains’ devastation that affected 33 million population.