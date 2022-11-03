NIC arranges awareness seminar on breast cancer

National Incubation Centre Peshawar (NIC) on Wednesday arranged an awareness session “The Pinktober pledge” on breast cancer to address the alarming health concern growing rapidly in females of the country.

Doctors from various specialties and institutions were invited to share and impart knowledge on the subject, emphasizing the importance of self-examination and early detection.

The chief guest of the event Dr. Safoora Shahid, Director, of Northwest General Hospital, stressed the importance of early detection of breast cancer. She highlighted the aim behind effective awareness campaigns through which the masses can be educated on identifying symptoms and necessary treatment.

She also shared some survivor’s stories of breast cancer patients that she had previously treated and how they were able to lead normal lives because of early detection.

Speaking on the occasion, Director NIC Peshawar, Asim Ishaq Khan emphasized on the importance of technology and innovation and its lasting impact on healthcare. He said NIC Peshawar has been instrumental in providing a platform for technologists and innovators to develop innovative solutions for improving healthcare.

NIC Peshawar has also contributed immensely towards effective community engagement by organizing frequent awareness sessions on important social issues, he added.

An oath-taking ceremony was also held wherein all the participants took an oath to support and pledge their support for the ‘Pinktober pledge’.

Also, they swore to extend their support and resources to spread awareness regarding breast cancer by collaborating and developing strategies to raise funds and mobilize the masses, academia, legislators, journalists, civil society, and public administrators.

The Participants and guests actively participated and asked relevant questions and brainstormed various strategies.