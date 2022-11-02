how to pay passport fees online

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGIP) on Wednesday launched an online passport-free app all across the country to enable millions of citizens to pay their fees without having to stand in bank queues.

In this regard, the head of the prime minister’s (PM) Strategic Reforms, Salman Sufi tweeted, saying Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah inaugurated the app under “Passport Fee Asaan” initiative.

He claimed the service was one of many other facilities that would be launched in the coming months. The app has been activated for public use and is available on both PlayStore and Apple Store.

In addition, the citizens can also pay their passport fees through DGIP’s web portal, PayMaster.

The online payment facility was previously available for Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, and was scheduled to be launched in Karachi this month. However, the ministry has activated it all across the country prior to its proposed launch in financial capital.

Regarding the online procedure, citizens will get notifications via e-mail and a Short Message Service (SMS) after successful payment of the fee, which they must show as proof at the passport office.