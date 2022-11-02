BEIJING: China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China’s President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

The statement was reported by Reuters after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping which focused on increasing multilateral cooperation between both countries especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

PM Shehbaz is on a two-day official visit with a high-level delegation at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang. The meeting was primarily aimed at revitalising the CPEC project.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Both leaders discussed mutual cooperation in all areas of bilateral relations, especially CPEC projects and agreed to further strengthen strategic partnership.

The meeting took place at China’s Great Hall of the People during which the two leaders discussed the broad-based cooperation in economy and investment.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, as per the Pakistani government statement. They also held discussions to further strengthen the strategic partnership between both countries.

بیجنگ: وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی چین کے صدر شی جن پنگ سے ملاقات

چین اور پاکستان کے درمیان باہمی تعاون پر بات چیت کی گئی۔ دونوں رہنماؤں نے چین اور پاکستان کے مابین سی پیک سمیت کثیر جہتی تعاون بڑھانے اور اسٹریٹجک پارٹنرشپ مزید مضبوط کرنے پر اتفاق کیا۔

Before departing for Beijing on November 1, the premier said that he was “honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC”.

He said that the second phase of CPEC is expected to usher in a new era of socioeconomic development that will improve the standard of living for our people.

The premier also said that there is a lot to learn from the Chinese economic miracle.

“At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan and China stand together as friends and partners,” he said.

A day before the visit, China warmly welcomed the PM’s visit and said it looked forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation between the two countries and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two people.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said that no matter how the international or domestic situations had evolved, the China-Pakistan friendship had been carried on from generation to generation.

He continued saying that, “Our two countries have always supported each other on issues concerning respective major interests and have stood together and helped each other in the face of major natural disasters.”