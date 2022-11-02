The DNC’s Policy Worked Before it Flopped

Who is really in power in the US? The silver lining between “incumbent” and “former,” is now a hazed shadow, while no one dare speaks of the mellow debt ceiling. With President Joe Biden, at a 30 per cent approval rating and the Democrats poised to lose the House of Representatives this coming November, America sees itself at crossroads, wondering why one man is always the swing vote for the House, and the Senate, while standing as the entirety of the Justice Department’s investigations.

Some may wonder why the US is still hovering around the idea of Former President Donald Trump, and his allies in Washington, and not focussing on policy measures. Their intent is legitimate. Their queries are not. President Nixon once said, “Defeat doesn’t finish a man, quit does.” That timeless saying still rings in the ears of most Democrats today, as they prepare themselves for a short-lived winter ahead. Earlier in the primary season, reports came out that the Democratic Party, along with campaign officials in each state, started funding far-right candidates, to show the general electorate just how radical some of their ideologies were.

Some even went as far as outright supporting the new nominee for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional district, sending out campaign emails, just to swing the lean red district in Grand Rapids. In the district, Incumbent Republican Congressman Peter Meijer-one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump-was found making an exodus from politics upon the insistence of political greed. In Colorado, the state PAC for the Democratic Party contradicted the race by supporting Ron Hanks, a long-time Trump supporter, and fraudulent election technique embracer. That backfired early on, and O’Dea is now on track to contest-a poorly funded Senator Bennet.

With a strong majority of Republicans in the House, they can finally fulfil their campaign promises of impeaching Joe Biden.

Many in the party reject the ethical value of this divisive plan, dismissing criticism, and noting the strong advantage Democrats have this winter. But the reality is, they don’t. And with a strong majority of Republicans in the House, they can finally fulfil their campaign promises of impeaching Joe Biden. Conservative Representative, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has already gathered articles of impeachment against the President and has publicly expressed her intent to introduce them after the GOP gains a majority.

The gamble as it is deemed is a reflection of what Democrats are rallying behind this November. These are just some examples of races, heavily influenced by desperation to win a marginal majority, hinting towards the gradual popularity of the far-right Republican base in America. Now, this may dispute many polls, citing a decrease in Conservative loyalists in the electorate, but in reality, the most votes go to the loudest of the crowd.

The move by Democratic Fundraisers, from across the country, sparked backlash, saying it was a “harsh”, and somewhat “volatile” method to play politics in a rapidly shifting body of voters. With Democrats poised to gain a substantial majority in the U.S. Senate, the move brought attention to just how unethical some of the campaigns had gone to promote their partisan stand-point, rather than their policy outlook.

In 2020, Democrats ran on the idea of “Building Back Better”-and they did! Following the Covid-19 Crisis, the President enacted an expansion of the Housing Self-Sufficiency program, allowing more members of a family unit to apply for an enhanced version of rent assistance. He also imposed regulatory measures on the CBDC (United States central bank digital currency), to counter Chinese government efforts, specifically in the state of Georgia, to acquire property with its unstable currency reserves.

Democrats went on to win both branches of government, touting their agenda, and avoiding narratives regarding a flawed republican party. This reduced Republican voter turn-out and helped tame the figure of most inflationary foresight. They could’ve attempted to pursue the same avenue for the midterms. Instead, they lashed out and went all in-not realising the consequences of a potential backfiring.

In Pennsylvania, what started as a small-scale unescapably failing campaign from the 33rd Senate District came out to be a tight gubernatorial tussle between Republican Doug Mastriano, and Democrat Josh Shapiro. The state has had a Democratic Governor and Lt. Governor for four years, and Shapiro was poised to win until the DNC stepped in.

To ensure a smoother election, the Democratic committees touted just how “far right,” Mastriano was, and ran ads on his mere unpopularity in Washington-an alien idea that won over voters, in a state Donald Trump carried in 2016. This was the basis for him gaining popularity as a Trump loyalist, and making his way to a four per cent, neck-in-neck race with the Attorney General.

The Democrats’ political move is uncalculated. Their aim was to give them bad publicity. In the far-right world of politics, any publicity is good publicity-publicity that is electing high-ranking U-turners to office, with an impeachment crisis for President Joe Biden looming. Now, with the midterm elections in under nine days, there is a little buzz to fix a mistake, as the DNC braces for impact.

The writer is a columnist and a linguistic activist.