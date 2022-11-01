Chinese delegation meets Pervaiz, to invest Rs45b in Punjab

A Chinese delegation led by Gao Qiang, vice president of Sinovac Global, met Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Monday and expressed willingness to invest 200 million dollars (about 45 billion rupees) in Punjab.

The Chinese company will set up a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab which will cost about 45 billion rupees. It will also export items worth 500 million dollars.

The CM said that the Sinovac company will be provided land on a priority basis in CPEC Industrial Estate Faisalabad.

“I laid the foundation stone of this industrial estate in my previous period which contains all the necessary facilities, he said. All the required facilities will be provided to the company in Punjab,” he said, and added that this project will not only benefit Punjab but the whole of Pakistan, and it will be carried forward on a fast-track basis to ensure early completion.

“This project will create new employment opportunities and will become a new example for Pakistan-China friendship,” he added.

“Sinovac company’s plan to set up a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab is a milestone. The company’s willingness to invest billions of rupees in Punjab is very welcome. We thank Sinovac company for supplying vaccines to Pakistan during the Corona epidemic. Planning a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab is a big step,” he added.

Chairman Dean Holdings SM Naveed, Chairman Fazal Deen & Sons Suhail Ahmad Kabir, former president Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, secretary industries, secretary primary and secondary health, special secretary specialized healthcare and medical education, chief executive officer PBIT and others were present. The Chinese delegation included technical consultants Mr Sun Sicai, Mr Gu Hao, Mr Lu Feng, Ms Sun Shasha, Ms He Likun, Ms Li Zixuan and others.

Meanwhile, the daughter of senior journalist Sadaf Naeem, Nimra Naeem, son Azan Naeem, uncle Naveed Bhatti and a close friend Marwa Ansar called on Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore.

The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with them and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He presented a cheque worth Rs5 million to Nimra Naeem as financial assistance. He also announced government jobs for the daughter of Nimra Naeem and husband of Sadaf Naeem as a photographer.

Parvez Elahi paid tribute to Sadaf Naeem’s services in journalism and said: “We cannot bring her back but will continue to take care of her family in every way.” He said: “We are deeply saddened and share your grief in this hour of grief.” Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking and professional journalist and her services wold be remembered forever, he added.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Assembly Secretary Inayat Lak, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials were also present.

Meanwhile, a meeting held under the chairmanship of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and gave approval in principle to upgrade the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that automatic umbrellas would be installed so that thousands of pilgrims could be able to sit in the courtyard during the summer season. While approving the plan to expand the verandah around the shrine, the CM said that the expansion of the shrine would provide convenience to the visitors. Explosive detectives would be installed to make the underground parking safe, he added. Pervaiz Elahi ordered action to end encroachments and illegal occupation around the complex.

In the meeting, proposals to build a vertical parking plaza near the shrine and to build an underground or an overhead bridge for visitors crossing the road in front of the Mazar complex were reviewed. The chief minister directed to replace the lines supplying water to the shrine complex.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Provincial Adviser Aamir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Commissioner Lahore Division, secretaries, NESPAK officials, chairman and members of Data Darbar Affairs attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) about violence against journalists in Kamoke. SHO Kamoke City Police Station Manzar Saeed and the responsible officials have been suspended.

The CM said that departmental action should also be taken against the suspended SHO and other officials. Violence against journalists was not acceptable in any case, he added.

The incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted to him within 48 hours, he added.