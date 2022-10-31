Yasmin Rashid visits residence of reporter killed in accident

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the residence of the late journalist, Sadaf Naeem, on Monday and offered condolences to the family members. The minister also prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Later, talking to the media Dr Yasmin said that Sadaf Naeem lost her life in a tragic incident while discharging her professional responsibilities. She said Sadaf was a professional, hard-working and a competent journalist and her services would always be remembered. She further said that the Punjab government would look after the children of the deceased. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri also visited the residence of Sadaf Naeem.

Later, talking to the media, she said that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. She said, “We salute the hard work of journalists.”

Shazia said that Sadaf Naeem was a professional, hard-working and a competent journalist, adding that in our society, a woman had to make a lot of efforts to achieve her goals.

The minister said that the deceased lost her life while discharging her professional responsibility. Journalists in the country had worked in tough situations, she added. She said it was a responsibility of the organisers of any political activity to ensure safety measures for the journalists and participants.

There was need to probe the incident to ensure safety of journalists in future, she added.