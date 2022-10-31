Work on Sora dam project to start from Dec

The construction work on the Sorra dam project to preserve rainwater in hill torrent area of DG Khan would be started in December this year as about Rs 8 billion would be spent on the project.

According to an official source in project management office, Barrages, the initiative to preserve water was being launched by the Punjab government and added that 10,000 acres of land would be irrigated through it.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided funds for the project preparation while the provincial government would bear the construction expenses.

The official further informed that section 4, under the land acquisition act, had been completed as an estimated 1,700 acres of land would be acquired for the project concerned after price assessment.

The Sora dam will be built near Sanghar town of Dera Ghazi Khan district to store hill-torrents water as it would take five years time period for completion. The project would also “generate jobs for the local people to earn livelihood” and dam construction would also “promote tourism” in the area, the official concluded.