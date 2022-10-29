From luxurious lifestyles to fiery fights, we’re secretly living for Netflix’s new show ‘Dubai Bling’ and so are netizens

A new reality show has dropped on Netflix called Dubai Bling and it’s all about bling and big money in Dubai.

It navigates the social lives of some of the richest Emiratis of the city and while we may have shamelessly binge-watched the show in one go, we’re not the only ones talking about the highs and lows, the catfights and gossip of Dubai Bling – netizens are hooked too.

The show released on Thursday and has already secured the ninth spot in the Top 10 trending shows and films in Pakistan. It opens with a realtor Zeina Khoury briefly introducing rest of the cast, including Australian-Lebanese television host Kris Fade and his wife Brianna Ramirez, influencer Farhana Bodi, Marwan Al-Awadhi better known as DJ Bliss, his wife and vlogger Danya Mohammed, Safa Siddiqui, Loujain Adadah, Ebraheem Al Samadi and Saudi Arabian TV host Lojain Omran.

