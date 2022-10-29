Honda aims to reduce carbon footprint

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is working towards creating a better and greener environment, through advanced eco-friendly technologies. Honda Atlas is an eco-friendly brand and feels responsible for the impact on environment, and therefore aims to continuously develop the next generation of cars with Honda’s ever-evolving and innovative technology, leaving minimal pollutant footprint. Hence, the entire Honda lineup is equipped with Euro-4 compliant i-VTEC engines which aids to reduce carbon emissions.

On October 27, 2022, Honda pledged to donate 5000 plants to Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) on premises near Doctor Hospital Lahore. This intimate gathering was attended by Mr. Syed Hassan Waseem, General Manager, and Mr. Sheikh Wajid Subhani, Manager represented Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, while, Mr. Amir Ibrahim, Director Sports, and Muhammad Bilal, Marketing Officer, represented PHA. The ceremony commenced by planting seed for a greener tomorrow. Honda aims to achieve more as an environmentally sustainable company by participating to the maximum in this initiative of Planting a Billion Trees by the Government of Pakistan.

Honda Atlas will continue to prioritize environmental initiatives, as their core social responsibility.