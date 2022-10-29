Sherry slams lack of cluster approach after floods

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday said “there are resources for the developed nations to go on wars but not for saving human lives as their response is slow in the case of Pakistan and other natural calamity-stricken nations.” The federal minister said this while briefing the media on the findings of the PDNA Report, launched earlier at the Planning Ministry, which was a finalised and important document based on the joint surveys conducted by the federal government with the provinces.

Meanwhile, Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report underscored trillions of rupees cumulative damages, losses and requirements to ensure rehabilitation of the 33 million flood affected people. Senator Rehman said, “the federal government will also launch the rehabilitation plan in 4-5 days that will cover the key aspects of revival efforts to ensure sustainable relocation of the affected communities.” The minister added that some 90 districts remained calamity-hit and it was revealed after the joint survey results which were partnered by World Bank, other donor agencies and development partners. The provinces also gave their input and recommendations in the PDNA, she added. She said the fact sheet clearly stated that one out of seven Pakistanis were affected due to the recent monster floods whereas four million children were out of health services.

“We are going to enter the recovery and rehabilitation phase, and as per the PDNA the combined total losses accounted of Rs 3.3 trillion, damages of Rs3.2 trillion and needs of Rs 3.4 trillion. All ministries and provinces worked with the development partners to collate the date and compile these figures.” She said further planning would have to be made keeping in view the risk of future hazards as 5.5 million in households having children below five not immunised, 1.5 million households having no water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, and 2.8 million households did not get postnatal treatment. She noted that the two lakes formed in the flood-affected region primarily Sindh and Balochistan could not lose water as the water was not receding due to the terrain and topography of the region. “The destruction caused by the massive torrential rain floods is high and the resources are limited to support the impacted communities.” The opposition, she said, was dragging the country towards a bleak direction as their fake narrative had cast serious impacts on the society that also gained huge media coverage. “World Bank, AIB, UNDP and all ambassadors of diplomatic corps sat together to provide assistance to the nation. The government is doing its job and will continue to do so whereas the Opposition will do bloody long march.”