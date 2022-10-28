Former captain of the Pakistani football team Ali Nawaz Baloch, who represented his nation in numerous international arenas, died early on Friday in Karachi.

Last week, Baloch experienced a stroke from which he never fully recovered. The funeral service for the striker will take held today at Karachi’s KMC Stadium.

The well-known football player, who was born in Lyari, received the President’s Pride of Performance award in 1996.

The player played for Pakistan for nearly seven years (1967–1974), and he also spent five years playing professionally with the Emirates FC in Abu Dhabi.

Later, Baloch worked as a coach for five years in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).