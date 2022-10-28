Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, October 28, 2022


FIA arrests anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in Lahore

Agencies

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain near Hussain Chowk in Lahore in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud.

According to a press release issued by the agency, Hussain was declared “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

“In 2003, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain took a loan of Rs50 million from a bank by submitting fake documents,” it said, adding that two of the anchor’s sons were also accused in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore have issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable warrant) for Hussain. “Further investigations are underway.” Meanwhile, in an interview to ARY News, Hussain’s son, Umar, while confirming the arrest said that his father was at a coffee shop in the Gulberg area with friends when an FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers arrived. “There was an old case in which we had testified […] it was related to property. There was no notice issued. They have taken him in a baseless case,” he said.

Submit a Comment