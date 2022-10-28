FIA arrests anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in Lahore

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested ARY anchorperson Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain near Hussain Chowk in Lahore in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud.

According to a press release issued by the agency, Hussain was declared “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

“In 2003, Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain took a loan of Rs50 million from a bank by submitting fake documents,” it said, adding that two of the anchor’s sons were also accused in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore have issued a perpetual warrant (non-bailable warrant) for Hussain. “Further investigations are underway.” Meanwhile, in an interview to ARY News, Hussain’s son, Umar, while confirming the arrest said that his father was at a coffee shop in the Gulberg area with friends when an FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers arrived. “There was an old case in which we had testified […] it was related to property. There was no notice issued. They have taken him in a baseless case,” he said.