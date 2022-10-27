One person was killed and five more injured in a fight over a ‘rasgulla’ at a wedding in the Etmadpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

The incident happened on Wednesday night. According to reports, the wedding of Javed and Rashid, both brothers, was scheduled to take place in Vinayak Bhawan with the daughters of Usman.

After the wedding ceremony, when dinner was served, a dispute arose over rasgullas which, apparently, were in short supply.

The fight reached such a level that one person lost his life, while five others had to sustain injuries, NDTV reported.

According to the police, a quarrel happened between members of the bride and groom’s families over the shortage of the dessert. It started off with an argument but escalated into a serious fight.