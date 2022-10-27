Islamabad’s security plan finalised ahead of long march

A thorough strategy has been developed to keep the federal capital peaceful and safeguard locals’ lives and possessions throughout the PTI’s long march.

Under the plan, the police, Rangers and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed in and around the federal capital.

Over 13,000 personnel of the Islamabad Police, including 4,199 officials, 1,022 personnel from Sindh, 4,265 FC and 3,600 Rangers would protect the city. As per the plan, two DIGs would command the force, while four SSPs, 11 SPs, 30 ASPs/DSPs, 60 inspectors and 304 upper subordinates would be part of the fighting force.

“8,887 personnel have been equipped with the required equipment borrowed from the other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the Islamabad Police,” the security plan indicated. In order to maintain law and order in the city, 616 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 611 guns of 12 bore, 36,700 rounds of 12 bore, 2,430 masks, 374 vehicles, 17 paper ball guns, 4,000 paper balls, 15,000 spray paints and 16 megaphones have been arranged.

According to the plan, three tiers of law enforcement force deployed at each point would resist the mob from the front and hurl teargas to disperse the protesters while the force deployed on their rightwing and leftwing would resort to lathi charges and arrest them.

If the mob managed to get past the security barriers and into the Red Zone, a state of emergency would be declared. In that case, drastic measures would be taken to repress the demonstrators.

Special measures would be taken to avoid any act of possible terrorism. “Any act of terror campaign or countrywide violence could not be ruled out,” warned the security plan.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon Wednesday said police contingents would be sent from the province to protect the federal capital after the announcement of the long march by the opposition PTI.