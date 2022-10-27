Arshad Sharif was an icon of journalism in Pakistan, says Army

ISPR Director General Lt. General Babar Iftikhar called Arshad Sharif’s death tragic because he was a legendary journalist in Pakistan.

The military spokesman said it was vital to uncover the details surrounding Arshad Sharif’s death because false accusations had been leveled against the institutions, its leadership, and the Army Chief. He made this statement during a press conference on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

The goal of today’s media discussion, according to Babar Iftikhar, is to raise awareness about the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the circumstances surrounding it.

Babar Iftikhar stated that the purpose of this news conference is to convey information so that “truth, fiction, and opinion may be distinguished,” adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been “specially briefed” about the nature of the news conference.

Additionally, he added, it was crucial to identify the causes of a certain narrative’s construction and people’s subsequent deception “A target of criticism was also the head of the army staff. An effort was undertaken to tear the community apart.”

Arshad Sharif was an “icon of journalism in Pakistan,” according to ISPR chairman, who called his passing an “unfortunate tragedy.” He mentioned that the late journalist’s family included Army veterans and said he had always felt the suffering of martyred officers.