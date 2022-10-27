Funding case: court grants bail to two co-accused

The Banking Court granted interim bail to two co-accused of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Prohibited Funding case. Hearing was held under PTI Prohibited Funding case and Foreign Exchange Act in Banking Court Islamabad on Wednesday, in which two co-accused of former Prime Minister Imran Khan applied for bail. During the hearing, the lawyer of the accused said that after the orders of the High Court, the case of Foreign Exchange Act has been transferred to the Banking Court. He said PTI leaders Tariq Shafi and Faisal Maqbool had been involved in investigation before the FIA on October 20. The court granted interim bail to the two aforementioned till October 31 and further directed them to submit a surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh each. The court also issued notice to FIA for October 31. It is pertinent to mention here that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has already been granted interim bail till October 31 from Special Judge Central in the said case.