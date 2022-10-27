Boeing reports $3.3 bn loss due to rising defense program costs

Boeing reported a surprise $3.3 billion third-quarter loss Wednesday because of swelling costs on several defense programs due in part to supply chain expenses. The aviation giant reported a four percent rise in revenues to $16 billion, which also missed analyst estimates. On the up side, Boeing reaffirmed it is on track for positive free cash flow in 2022. The company flagged a number of fixed-price defense contracts that have been hit with surging costs, including the KC-46, an aerial refueling and strategic military transport aircraft, and the US presidential plane, Air Force One. Boeing also said costs were rising in other unspecified defense programs. The losses in these projects were “driven by higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs, as well as technical challenges,” Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in a letter to employees. “Nearly every industry is navigating broad supply chain, inflation, labor and macro-economic challenges — and we’re certainly no different. We’re realistic about the environment we face and are taking comprehensive action.”