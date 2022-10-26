Nepra approves another hike in electricity prices

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved another increase in electricity tariff by Rs0.9 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on Wednesday.

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The hike will not be applicable for a lifeline, K-Electric consumers, the notification read. The recent hike will be charged in the bills for October 2022, it added.

On Monday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) notified a raise of Rs12.68 per unit in the power tariff for the consumers of K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustment.

The people of Karachi would face an additional burden of billions of rupees as NEPRA has approved an enormous Rs12.68 per unit hike in power tariff for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of the fourth quarterly adjustment for FY2021-22.