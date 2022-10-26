Confiz, U&I Group join hands to reinvent retail, wholesale & distribution operations globally

Mr. Hashim Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Confiz, and Mr. Safeer Khan, Executive Director at U&I group, joined hands to scale the retail, wholesale, and distribution operations for U&I group. This conglomerate holds the largest retail brands in Pakistan, like J., JJ International, Almirah, Al Tayyab, and U&I Garments.

As part of this strategic agreement, Confiz will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O to ensure omnichannel fulfillment by utilizing end-to-end financial visibility of their business alongside integrated operations. This signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior management from both organizations at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi, on October 22, 2022. Founded in 2002, J. has been a mainstay in Pakistan for over 20+ years with a unique philosophy to revive the country’s heritage, having 118 branches globally. “We are very excited to partner with U&I Group to help them build a unified digital operating system for their business using Dynamics 365 to manage all key business operations across all companies worldwide,” said Hashim Ali, COO of Confiz.” By integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations, the U&I group will have a unified approach toward productivity and complete visibility over all aspects of inventory and operations.

Before adopting Confiz’s highly scalable omnichannel fulfillment solution, U&I group had multiple business management solutions. However, it lacked a unified system, which led to process inefficiencies due to isolated systems, scattered information, disconnected applications and integrations, and a lot of grunt work to get to the P&L of the group. “As the most prominent retail player, they faced multiple challenges and required a technological business apps suite that could enhance the control and visibility gaps and improve executive insights, said Safeer Khan, Executive Director of U&I group. Our quest for digital transformation led us to reach out to Confiz”. U&I group will get a 360-degree business view and robust, modern, unified, and intelligent advanced warehouse-management (WMS) capabilities after the implementation of Dynamics 365 F&O along, with Power Platform capabilities. As a result, they will now have consolidated financial reporting of all businesses from one system without manual entry, improved SOP enforcement through a single integrated platform, and a futuristic and innovation-ready platform.