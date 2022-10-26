US, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in Q1 FY2022-23

United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US during July-September (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 1657.359 million against the exports of US$ 1565.321 million during July-September (2021-22), showing growth of 5.87 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This was followed by the UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 519.870 million against the exports of US$ 549.825 million last year, showing a decrease of 5.44 percent.

China was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 501.0007 million during the quarter under review against the exports of US$ 559.179 million during last year, showing a nominal decline of 10.40 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 455.778 million against US$ 406.294 million last year, showing an increase of 12.17 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 369.918 million against US$ 407.151 million last year.

During July-September (2022-23), the exports to the Netherlands were recorded at US$ 377.282 million against US$ 328.654 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 127.157 million against US$127.647 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 308.178 million against the exports of US$ 252.776 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 324.583 million against US$ 225.080 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 234.504 million against US$ 175.388 million. Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US$ 153.504 million against US$ 119.046 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 115.114 million against US$ 92.817 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Türkiye were recorded at US$ 94.998 million during the current year compared to US$ 78.106 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 125.720 million against US$ 91.520 million, and exports to Poland were US$ 93.711 million against US$ 87.265 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US$ 76.371 million during the current year against US$ 71.079 million during last year. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed a growth of 11.34 percent in two months, from US$ 4574.040 million to US$ 5092.977 million, the SBP data showed.