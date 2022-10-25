A Renewed Resolve

Yet another year and yet another commemoration of World Polio Day, but we are nowhere close to vanquishing the old enemy. That cases in Pakistan have jumped by an unbelievable 20 times in the last 10 months is reason alone for an urgent introspection is the strength of our resolve still as unwavering as we broadcast to the world? Just last year, our commendable efforts in bringing down the reported cases to one had become the talk of the town as the international community celebrated the final leg of this arduous journey.

There was widespread speculation about Pakistan finally getting free of the strong clasp of the crippling virus while a few prayers were dropped for similar prospects in neighbouring Afghanistan. However, all hell appears to have broken lost with reports scattered across the north; pointing a big, fat finger at the credibility of the vaccination efforts.

There remain no qualms about the growing hesitation among parents, said to be hiding children or underreporting them in a bid to protect them against the alleged “manipulation” by foreign forces. But the determination of field workers in battling from the line of fire aside, the polio vaccination programme has not yet undergone extensive accountability, especially those sitting at the higher levels. Health experts are now calling for an integrated approach instead of relying on the performance of the door-to-door approach alone. By enticing the otherwise reluctant parents with an umbrella of maternal and pediatric health-related services, the state is in a far stronger position to increase vaccine coverage.

Pakistan is in no position to fall at the last hurdle when the end of the tunnel is clearly in sight. Managing to fortify the grip on the loopholes right now holds the key to a better tomorrow, but once we take the dark plunge, there remains little to no hope of resuscitation. If poverty-ridden and war-battered African countries can succeed in being declared polio-free, why can’t we? *