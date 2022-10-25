Ultimate price for speaking truth

In his condolence message to the aggrieved family, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth.

“Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth – his life. He had to leave the country & be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death,” he posted on his Twitter handle. The former premier said that a proper judicial investigation must be instituted to examine his own statements plus evidence that other sources have. “A proper judicial investigation must be instituted to examine his own statements plus evidence that other sources have. We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise & expose wrongdoings.”