The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified on Monday former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan as Member National Assembly (MNA) soon after it issued the written judgment of his disqualification. The PTI chief’s NA-95 Mianwali-I seat was declared vacant under Article 63(1)(p) read with Section 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017, after being disqualified in the Toshakhana (gift depository) reference. A four-member bench of the ECP had three days ago declared Imran’s National Assembly seat vacant as it unanimously decided that he had misled officials about the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as the prime minister.

The ECP’s 36-page written ruling issued maintained that the PTI chief had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained in sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017 as he submitted a “false statement” and “incorrect declaration” to the ECP in the details of his assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. It added that the PTI chief had attracted disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with Sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified the results of the by-polls held on October 16 on all seats except for the six NA seats won by former prime minister Imran Khan, who was disqualified in Toshakhana reference last week.