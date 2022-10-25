Quaid-i-Azam University digitizes 24,000 rare manuscripts, dissertations

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) digitized over 24,000 dissertations and rare manuscripts that would be available online to researchers and readers around the world.

Talking to APP Muhammad Anwar Ijaz, Chief Librarian of QAU said that the process of digitization was started with an existing photocopier but later Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) built an Incubation Center and Digitization Center at the university for sharing Türkiye’s entrepreneurial and innovation capacity. He said that digitization would not confine the knowledge sources and become online for everyone. “Availability of these sources will also help in reducing the plagiarism as the data which is not online can be reused without the permission of the author,” he added.