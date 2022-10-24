Apple watch helps to spot rare tumor in 12 year old

Apple’s technology has come handy several times in saving people’s lives. This time, a young girl’s family has credited the heart monitoring features of Apple Watch to save her life, by helping her to discover cancer rarely seen in children. Apple Watch’s heart rate notifications feature is available on the Watch SE, Watch 7 as well as newly launched Watch 8 and Watch Ultra.

One evening, Imani Mile’s Apple Watch began alerting the 12-year-old kid to an abnormally high heart rate. Mile’s mom, Jessica Kitchen, took her to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with appendicitis. During the diagnosis procedure, they discovered a neuroendocrine in her appendix, which is rarely seen in children.

The doctors then learned that the cancer had already spread to other parts of Mile’s body. She had surgery at C.S Mott Chidren’s Hospital to remove the remaining cancer.

“If she didn’t have that watch, it could have been so much worse,” Kitchen told Hour Detroit.

To recall, a similar incident was reported earlier this month. This time for apparently detecting a woman’s pregnancy, before she was even aware of it. A 34-year old woman has shared a post on Reddit where she writes how Apple Watch helped in detecting pregnancy, even before clinical tests. In the post, she writes that the smartwatch pointed to her usual heart rate for days, which led her to believe something was odd.

“Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57 and my heart rate has increased to 72. It’s not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it’s been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why,” she wrote on the platform. At that moment, she presumed that she may be affected by Covid-19, but the results were negative.

he then read online articles about accelerated heart rate in the first weeks of pregnancy. “I read sometimes this happens with early pregnancy and sure enough instantly the test was positive,” she wrote. “The watch knew I was pregnant before I knew it! I would have never ever tested without wearing my watch because I have not had a period to be late on one,” she added.