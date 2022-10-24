One dead in blast in Kherson

One person was killed by a homemade bomb in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday, according to the Russia-installed authorities in the region of the same name. “An improvised explosive device, attached to a street pole and detonated remotely, killed a civilian from Kherson,” local pro-Russian official Kirill Stremousov wrote on social media. He said a passer-by had been wounded. Faced with an advancing counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops, the pro-Kremlin authorities in Kherson region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, are moving residents of the city to Russian-controlled areas on the left bank of the Dnieper River. On Saturday they told residents to “immediately” leave the city — the only regional capital to have been captured by Russian forces — citing a “tense situation on the front … an increased danger of mass shelling … and attacks”. Stremousov described Sunday’s explosion as a “terrorist act” and blamed in on Ukraine. “We strongly recommend that all residents of Kherson leave the right bank part of the region,” he said.