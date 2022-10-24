King Charles facing this challenge as monarch

King Charles faces the challenge to make Britons “comfortable” with the idea he has now taken the place of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II, said royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Charles became the king after his mother, who due to her longevity, shaped the figure of the monarchy in Britain and became the personification of the role of sovereign.

Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: “A further challenge [for King Charles] would be just about his own reputation and personality, which is not to say there is a problem with them necessarily but we are all very used to the late Queen. For most of us, she personified the actual role and because we have only ever known her and I think it’s very difficult to, effectively, replace her.

“I don’t think his job is to replace her literally, although he is taking the role she had, I think his role is to cut his own version of it and to make us comfortable with that.

King Charles will be keeping a close eye on anything that Meghan Markle says that may damage the reputation of the Royal Family, royal expert Duncan Larcombe. He said everything she says will be closely watched by King Charles. Talking to the Fox Digital, he said: “Digital:”[King] Charles’ modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that’s written and said about him. “But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff because they have to. It’s the Royal Family brand. “So yes, he will be watching, it will be far more in a business sense. He won’t want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputation of the royal family and, in particular, things that, in his. Meghan and Harry stepped down from their duties as members of the Royal Family at the start of 2020 when they moved to the US before the couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotfiy.