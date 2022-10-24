Sher Ali, eight others booked for thrashing PTI supporter

Pakistan Muslim League -N leader and former state minister, Abid Sher Ali along with eight others were booked on charges of straight firing and thrashing a PTI supporter. Submitting an application to the Factory Area police station, Faisalabad Shahid Perez alleged that Abid Sher Ali, a close relative of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and seven others turned up outside his house. I have the PTI flags at my house and the accused led by Abid came outside his house to celebrate the disqualification of former PM Imran Khan. He alleged that accused Ashraf started raising noise outside my house. Due to my scolding Abid got infuriated and asked his guards to teach me (applicant) a lesson to support the PTI. The armed accused thrashed him hurling life threats. On the direction of Abid Sher Ali, he said the unknown accused also opened straight fires on three persons including Bilal, Naeem and Hasnain. The application said the accused also barged into his house and used mudslinging language against the house ladies. They were booked under sections 109,148,149,337-H2 and 506-B with no arrest.