PM Shehbaz congratulates Xi on his re-election

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China for the 3rd term.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said it is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.

Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China’s leader and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies, cementing his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term, Xinhua reported, tilting the country decisively back towards one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite.

“I wish to thank the whole party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us,” Xi told journalists at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People after the closed-door vote was announced.

