‘Corrupt practices’ of Zardari, Sharif eras put Pakistan on gray list: Cheema

Punjab Interior and Information Advisor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that all credit to get Pakistan removed from FATF gray list goes to Imran Khan and his parliamentary team. Imran Khan prioritized national interest instead of personal and political interests. He further said that as a result of the “corrupt practices” of the Zardari and Sharif family eras, Pakistan was put on the FATF gray list in June 2018. ‘Sharif Zardari gang’ knew that if the Anti-Money Laundering and other related bills were passed, these people would also come under the law. This is the reason why today the group of bandits sitting in the federal government put obstacles instead of helping the then PTI government to get Pakistan out of the gray list. Omer Sarfraz Cheema further said that the PDM parties amended NAB rules overnight to safeguard their hitherto uncheck corruption. The disgusting faces of ‘Sharif Zardari gang’ have been repeatedly exposed in front of the public, he stated.