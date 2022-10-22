LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” shows. The store – open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama “Bridgerton.” Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in “Stranger Things.” LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” shows. The store – open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama “Bridgerton.” Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in “Stranger Things.” LOS ANGELES: Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an “immersive” experience for fans of its popular “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game” shows. The store – open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game” and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama “Bridgerton.” Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in “Stranger Things.” Netflix opens ‘immersive’ store for fans of popular shows https://t.co/82cFpppVbn pic.twitter.com/QJ2lgYhrPB — Reuters (@Reuters) October 22, 2022