Punjab CM terms disqualification of Imran Khan a cruel joke to nation

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that we are with our leader Imran Khan every moment and reject the decision to disqualify Imran Khan.

Reacting to the Election Commission’s decision, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi asserted that disqualifying the most popular leader of Pakistan is a cruel joke to the nation. We stand by our leader and will continue to stand, he added.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi expressed his reaction to the decision of the Election Commission and said that disqualifying the most popular leader of Pakistan is a cruel joke to the nation. The nation will not accept any decision to disqualify Imran Khan; he said and termed it a massacre of justice. The ‘captain’ is victorious and will remain so. The ‘captain’ was ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ yesterday and is still today. The decision of the Election Commission is a mockery of the constitution and the law, he concluded.

Punjab CM lays foundation stone of development projects: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday laid the foundation stone of 29-KM long old GT road Gujrat-Lakhanwala dual road project costing Rs.9.11 billion along with GT road Samman to Gujrat-Dinga dual road and flyover project to be completed with Rs.2.83 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said these projects would benefit the commuters of different areas. The projects would be completed in four phases and construction work would be complete on a priority.

He said Ehsaas program was a best public welfare initiative to provide subsidised commodities to eight million families.

The Punjab government has ensured provision of funds worth billions of rupees. The amount is transferred through bank transaction to the beneficiaries, he said adding that a 10 percent commission is given to the retailer shops registered under the Ehsaas programme. This program has created new employment opportunities and the poor are getting subsidised items, he maintained.

The provincial government has carved out five new districts and the decision has been taken with consultations. The creation of new districts is creating employment opportunities, he added.

MNA Hussain Elahi, MPA Abdullah Yusuf Warraich, commissioner Gujrat Division, RPO and others were also present. Secretary C&W gave briefing about the projects.

Meanwhile, Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

The CM gave notification of new responsibilities to Musarrat Cheema and expressed good wishes for her success. The CM directed to fully project welfare-oriented initiatives of the Punjab government as sustainable measures have been taken to provide relief to the people in a short period. The Punjab government gave a package of billions of rupees to rehabilitate flood victims, he noted.

However, the CM regretted that the federal government has not given a single penny to the flood victims of Punjab. Alongside this, stamp duty has been reduced to one percent; he mentioned and added that Punjab Ehsaas Ration Discount Program has also been started with 100 billion rupees to provide edibles at 40 percent cheaper rates to eight million families.

The CM told that the provincial government was striving to improve education, health and other sectors to fulfil the vision of chairman PTI Imran Khan. We have continuously served the people of Punjab while opponents have remained engrossed in mudslinging only. Musarrat Cheema said that the Punjab government has given a new dimension to the journey of public service under the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi.

Canadian diplomatic delegation meets Raja Basharat: The first political secretaries of the Canadian embassy, James McNee, Miss Amanda De Sadeleer and Senior Political Officer Muhammad Zubair, called on Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja at his chambers at the Punjab Assembly, on Friday.

Issues related to human rights, minorities, political situation, etc. were discussed in the meeting.

Basharat Raja, while talking to the Canadian diplomats, said that the protection of human rights, especially of minorities, was being ensured in the province. “Punjab is the first province to create a separate department for human rights and minority affairs,” he told the delegation. He said that minorities in Punjab enjoyed all constitutional and legal rights.

Security beefed up in provincial capital: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IGP Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has issued directions to the senior police officers including all divisional superintendents of police (SPs) to ensure foolproof security arrangements in wake of the present country situation.

Senior police officers personally visited different areas of the city including mosques, religious places, markets and business hubs to check the security arrangements. All the SPs and sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) issued orders for ensuring stringent security arrangements throughout the city. Police checked all vehicles, particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the city.

The Lahore police also conducted search-and-sweep operations around religious places, sensitive installations and important areas of the city. Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations.

According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, search operations were aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintaining law and order situation in the provincial capital.

CPO holds 1st online open court: City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik organized first online open court here on Friday to hear public complaints against the police department. During court, Ghulam Fatima complained that the police was reluctant to lodge case on her complaint. Therefore, the CPO issued orders and immediately got her case registered.

Similarly, a social activist Muhammad Ramzan complained that there were rampant criminal activities in his locality and nearby areas and a police post in the area of Garh police station was required on urged basis. Therefore, the CPO directed the SP Sadar to visit area of Garh police station and submit a comprehensive report for establishment of police post to control criminal activities completely.

Meanwhile, the CPO also censured DSP (Circle) Tandlianwala over delay in the investigation of a case and directed him to immediately take necessary action in this regard.